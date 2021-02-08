Plow truck

A Punxsutawney Borough truck plows snow earlier this winter. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

PUNXSUTAWNEY — A winter weather advisory has been issued for Punxsutawney and Jefferson County from 9 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is expected, according to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.

