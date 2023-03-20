Punxsy Inc. grand opening

Preparing to the cut the ribbon at Punxsy Inc. at 117 East Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney, on Friday are: Kim Neigh, Punxsy chamber; LouAnne and Phil Hale; Rebecca Urchuck, Deborah Crissman and Sharon Smith; Sabrina LeDonne, owner; Caitlyn Gooden; and Renee Porada-Slusser, Punxsy chamber.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The ribbon was cut on Friday, celebrating the grand opening of Punxsy Inc. at 117 E. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney.

Owner Sabrina LeDonne said the name stems from its incorporation of all things Punxsutawney.

