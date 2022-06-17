PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Red Cross bloodmobile is coming to Punxsutawney this week.
Pat Rougeux, Red Cross coordinator, Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Rita No. 353, said the bloodmobile is being held at the Punxsutawney Community VFW Social Hall, Maple Avenue, on Tuesday, June 21, from noon to 6 p.m.
She said it is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council No. 4452 and the Catholic Daughters of American Court St. Rita No. 353.
Rougeux said that if you are an eligible type O, B or A donor, consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.
Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter PUNXSY to schedule an appointment.
Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.
Walk-ins are welcome.