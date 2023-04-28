PUNXSUTAWNEY — Staff at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital have opened a new program, the Compassion Closet, to provide a few basic necessities for patients.
The Compassion Closet was born out of a strong desire to return patients to the community with not only improved health but restored dignity, hospital representatives said. Often, patients present to the hospital with only the clothes on their back. It is not uncommon for patients not to have a strong support system of friends or family to bring in clothing and shoes for them if they require hospitalization for a variety of reasons.