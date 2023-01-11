Punxsy hospital pet drive

Staff in the Punxsutawney Area Hospital Medical Surgical Unit recently held a fund drive for Gateway Humane Society: (from left) Jenn McCunn, RN MedSurg assistant nurse manager; Tamara Kiehlmeier, RN; Gisela Gach, LPN; and Jennifer A. Elick, BSN, RN MedSurg nurse manager.

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Hospital Medical Surgical Unit sponsored a fall fund drive benefiting the Gateway Humane Society in Falls Creek. 

The collection ran from Nov. 1 to Jan. 2. 

