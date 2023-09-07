PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Hospital announced that the Punxsutawney Home Health Agency has received the rating as a Superior Performer for the 2022 year by the national Strategic Healthcare Program.
The annual SHPBest Program was created to acknowledge home health agencies that consistently provide high-quality service to their patients, the hospital said in a news release. With the largest HHCAHPS benchmark in the nation, it added, SHP is in a unique position to identify and recognize organizations that have made patient satisfaction a priority and have been rewarded for their efforts with high marks on the HHCAHPS survey.