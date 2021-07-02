PUNXSUTAWNEY — Weather permitting, early birds can join with others at 11 a.m. Saturday at the PAHGS tent in Barclay Square (first row along Mahoning, across from and facing CNB) to “Walk the Walk,” coordinated by Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society volunteers.
More than a dozen reen- actors will bring to life characters associated with our town’s early days. Many of these characters have ties directly to Barclay Square itself, which is celebrating its own special history this year — a Barclay family member, an early Baptist pastor, the town’s first librarian, the force behind the formation of a nearby recreational space, an early ball player, men who helped families acquire land nearby and a Civil War veteran whose fami- ly’s name was assigned to a local street.
William C. Torrence was one of three brothers, sons of James and Mary Torrance/Torrence, who volunteered for service, each at different times and under different circum- stances. Each served in different companies in different battles.