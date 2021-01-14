Punxsy high school

Punxsutawney Area High School. (Phto by Zak Lantz/The Punxsutawney Spirit)
PUNXSUTAWNEY — A teacher at the Punxsutawney Area High School tested positive for COVID-19, district administrators reported Thursday.
 
The teacher was present in the building on Jan. 11 and is currently under quarantine. No other students, teachers or staff were exposed due to close contact with the infected individual. The case is not known to be related to any others the district has reported.
 
Meanwhile, the state Department of Health data on showed one more person had died of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, bringing its death toll to 57. There were 18 new cases for a total of 2,206 (1,399 confirmed and 807 probable).
 
