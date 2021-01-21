The Punxsutawney Area School District on reported Thursday that a student and teacher have tested positive for COVID-19 at the high school and are under quarantine.
The first case involving a student occurred on Jan. 12. Fourteen other students were exposed due to close contact and they also are under quarantine, the school said on its website.
The second incident occurred between Jan. 13 and Jan. 15 and involved a teacher.
Meanwhile, Jefferson County reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total to 2,359, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. One more person died, making 66 total deaths as a result of the virus.
Read the complete story in The Spirit Friday.