PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Class of 2023 of Punxsutawney Area High School held their commencement exercises on Wednesday at Jack LaMarca Stadium under sunshine and blue skies.
Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lesniewski, congratulated the graduates and all of their loved ones who have supported them throughout their academic career.
“First, you’re ending a journey and beginning another one, and you will be meeting new challenges,” he said. “Second, do your best everyday and be open to new challenges. Third, take advantage of your opportunities and don’t worry about making mistakes so long you learn from them. Fourth, in difficult situations you’ll always reveal your true character and finally you are examples of our district mission statement. You are prepared for the future, and you’ve acquired the skill and the knowledge to become productive and responsible citizens.”