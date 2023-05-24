Punxsy Class of 2023

The Class of 2023 at Punxsutawney Area High School toss their caps in the air after officially being pronounced high school graduates. 

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Class of 2023 of Punxsutawney Area High School held their commencement exercises on Wednesday at Jack LaMarca Stadium under sunshine and blue skies.

Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lesniewski, congratulated the graduates and all of their loved ones who have supported them throughout their academic career.

