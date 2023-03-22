PUNXSUTAWNEY — On Friday, March 24, a soft skills program for all juniors at Punxsutawney Area High School will be supported and facilitated by Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Regional Development Corporation and the Punxsutawney Area School District.
Bob Cardamone, PRDC, said the program, titled “Professionalism in Work and Life,” helps prepare students for work and life challenges through learning effective communication strategies and conflict resolution techniques, how to create life plans that match personal desires, interviewing best practices and other professional skills.