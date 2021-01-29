PUNXSUTAWNEY — COVID-19 cases have continued to spread within the student body of the Punxsutawney Area School District, with administration officials reporting one new case Friday.
The newest case occurred as high school students traveled to and played a basketball game in Warren last Saturday. A team member later tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed under quarantine. Another student was exposed due to close contact and also instructed to quarantine.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, one more person died of COVID-19 in Jefferson County as of Friday. The county has now reported 74 deaths. It also logged 14 new cases, bringing the total to 2,493.
