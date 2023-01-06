PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area High School co-principal Paul Alan Hetrick has been sentenced on DUI charges, bringing the last of his three cases in the Court of Common Please of Jefferson County to a close.
Hetrick, 45, Punxsutawney, also entered guilty pleas in October and December to separate PFA violations.
For the DUI charges, Hetrick was sentenced to 12 months in the ARD/DUI program, the payment of administrative fees and costs and a 60-day license suspension, according to a report from Jefferson County prothonotary/clerk of courts Tonya Geist. ARD stands for Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition. The program is offered to qualifying individuals, entering them in a rehabilitative program and offering them the possibility of a clean record upon completion.
Hetrick received six months probation for each of the PFA violations.