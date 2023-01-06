Gavel
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area High School co-principal Paul Alan Hetrick has been sentenced on DUI charges, bringing the last of his three cases in the Court of Common Please of Jefferson County to a close.

Hetrick, 45, Punxsutawney, also entered guilty pleas in October and December to separate PFA violations.

