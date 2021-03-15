PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney Area High School graduate has been chosen as the first recipient of a medical scholarship endowed by two individuals at Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey.
Haley Hartman, daughter of Ritchey and Dana Hartman and a 2014 graduate of PAHS, is the inaugural winner of the Pape-Trinkle Rural Pennsylvania Medical Student Scholarship, it was announced Monday.
Kathy Pape, from Punxsutawney and Bob Trinkle, from Keisterville, Fayette County, are the ones who created the scholarship aimed at improving rural health care.