Punxsy girls cross country place runner-up at the IUP Crimson Hawk Invitational

NDIANA — The Punxsutawney girls cross country team traveled Saturday to compete in their second invitational of the 2021 season at the 12th Annual Crimson Hawk Invitational, finishing runner up out of 15 schools with a score of 58 just behind Kiski Area with 38 points.
Kiski Area’s Eliza Miller was the individual winner of the race, winning in a time of 19:32. The Punxsy girls had one individual earning a medal for placing in the top 10 individually, and the team earned a trophy for placing in the top two in the team scoring.
Punxsy’s Amy Poole crossed the finish line third overall in a time of 21:59, good enough to earn an individual award. Her time was the 11th fastest on the course (all-time) by a Punxsy runner.
“Amy had another nice race moving up about four places from the first mile,” said Punxsy Coach John Snyder. “Her consistency from race to race is impressive.”