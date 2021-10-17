Punxsy girls cross country place fifth; Poole takes 13th

The Punxsutawney girls cross country team raced through the muddy woods of Two Mile County Park on Saturday in Franklin at the 47th-Annual Rocky Grove Invitational.
This year’s invitational saw a total of 185 girls compete in the varsity girls race from 20 complete teams.
Titusville was the team champion with a score of 123 points, Lakeview was second with 134 points, Cranberry was third with a total of 138 points, while Slippery Rock was fourth with 157 points and Punxsy rounded out the top five with 170
points.
The top-individual girl was Nadalie Latchaw of Franklin, winning in a time of 21:22.
The top-three teams were awarded with trophies, while the top-25 individuals received medals and finishers 26 through 50 received ribbons.
Despite the rain, mud and slippery conditions on the course, the team managed to have three girls receive awards for their performances.
“As a team, we didn’t run as well as we could have, but I am certain that these girls will quickly put this race behind them and focus their energies on preparing themselves for Districts in two weeks,” said Punxsy Coach John Snyder.
Leading the way again for Punxsy was Amy Poole placing 13th overall in 22:30.