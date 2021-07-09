PUNXSUTAWNEY — In case you haven’t noticed, it’s construction season in western Pennsylvania, which means there are delays, the fresh smell of asphalt and those friendly neighborhood traffic control people with their stop signs and bright green attire.
Punxsutawney is joining the rest of the state with a number of projects on the agenda.
Toby Santik, borough manager, said this year’s paving is funded through liquid fuels. No Community Development Block Grant funds are being used for paving, as that money is committed to the Punxsutawney Area Community Center project.