PUNXSUTAWNEY — It’s beginning to look a lot like springtime, as the Punxsutawney Garden Club have been busy refurbishing the flower beds located on Union Street next to the Pantall Hotel.
Gloria Kerr, president of the Punxsutawney Garden Club, said that this is the second year that the club has been administering the Community Garden at the request of the Rotary Club, which originally built the beds in 2015.
“We observed last year that some of the beds were rotting,” Kerr said. “So we made the plan to this season to replace some of them, not all of them at one time because that’s not the best use of our resources.”