Punxsy Garden Club installs holiday hayracks

The holiday spirit is in the air. Rotary Club has set up its Circle of Trees in Barclay Square, ready for non-profits and civic groups to decorate, while the Home for the Holidays Parade is less than two weeks away.
Adding to the community’s festive air, the Punxsutawney Garden Club has filled eight of the downtown hayracks at intersections with colorful, over-sized Christmas balls in red, green, gold, and silver. Heralding the advent of Christmas trees soon on display everywhere, evergreen branches are part of these oversized ornament displays.