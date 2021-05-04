PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Garden Club crews were out and about in downtown Sunday.
Members were busy filling the hayracks with new liners and soil for the growing season.
Garden Club President Gloria Kerr said they encountered what she described as “a happy, chatty family — obviously visitors — coming along Mahoning Street in front of the Fairman Centre building.”
Kerr said the club members asked the family where they were from, and the father said, "Originally, Barcelona, Spain."
Kerr added that “tourism is indeed alive and well in Punxsutawney.”