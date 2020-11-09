Multiple fire departments, including all three Punxsy units report to fire in Walston

 Larry McGuire

All three Punxsy units: Central, Elk Run, and Lindsey report to a house fire in Walston. Details in the Tuesday edition of The Spirit.

