Punxsy fire dept. holding boot drive this weekend

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Fire Department has had a busy year with a lot of emergencies occurring throughout the area, and that continues this weekend as the annual boot drive will be held to assist food banks in the area.
Firefighters will have their boots in hand from
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at major intersections throughout town, for the annual fire department food drive to collect donations for
area food banks and individual baskets that are distributed to people in the community.
Firefighters will be out in front of the Lindsey Fire Hall, West Mahoning Street; Central Fire Hall, East Mahoning Street, Hampton Avenue and Front Street intersection; and Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company fire hall on Route 310, Elk Run.