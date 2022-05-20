PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Fire Department will be holding a boot drive today at all three fire companies. Simultaneously, it will be hosting an open house to recruit much-needed new members.
Tami McFarland, Punxsutawney Fire Department president, said the boot drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to benefit the fire department and will be adjacent to all three fire companies, Lindsey, Central and Elk Run.
“In conjunction with that, we are holding an open house,” McFarland said. “We invite our community to stop in to see our fire halls so they can see what it’s like on the inside of firefighting.”
She said you can ask questions of any firefighters.
“We are in a recruiting drive right now. We are at a critical low for firefighters in this community,” she said. “Men, women, it doesn’t matter, and you don’t necessarily need to take all the training that is required to be an interior firefighter.”