Punxsy Fire Department responds to Walmart wreck

YOUNG TOWNSHIP — All three Punxsutaw-
ney Fire Department companies responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred at the inter-
section of Snyder Road and Route 119 in Young Township on a foggy Tuesday morning.
Central’s Rescue 20, Elk Run’s Engine/Rescue 30 and Lindsey’s Rescue 40 responded to the accident.
According to reports from the scene, the driver of a Chevrolet pickup
truck that was towing a fishing boat allegedly struck the rear of a small Chevrolet causing disabling damage at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.