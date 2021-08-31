Punxsy Fire Department responds to Walmart wreck

A member of the Punxsutawney Fire Department was busily cleaning up the debris after this Chevrolet was struck from behind by a pickup truck towing a boat at 6 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Snyder Hill Road, Young Township and Route 119.

 Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit

YOUNG TOWNSHIP — All three Punxsutaw-

ney Fire Department companies responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred at the inter-

section of Snyder Road and Route 119 in Young Township on a foggy Tuesday morning.

Central’s Rescue 20, Elk Run’s Engine/Rescue 30 and Lindsey’s Rescue 40 responded to the accident.

According to reports from the scene, the driver of a Chevrolet pickup

truck that was towing a fishing boat allegedly struck the rear of a small Chevrolet causing disabling damage at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

