PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Fire Department’s gun raffle is back in person at a new location this evening after a two-year absence because of COVID-19.
Ben Bishop, chairman of the Gun Raffle Committee, said it’s been two years since the event last was held.
“The first year the pandemic hit, we already had the safe and the guns, so we had it virtually on Facebook Live, where we drew the winners even with the camera backwards,” Bishop said, laughing. He added that it wasn’t quite the same as it was live and in person.
Bishop said this year they’re going to have it today, April 23. The doors open at 5 p.m. at the Flashover Club (formerly the Elks) on North Findley Street, Punxsutawney.
“There are tickets still available at the door at $10 apiece,” Bishop said. They’ll also sell advance tickets at the Flashover Club after noon today. You can also purchase tickets at Lindsey Fire Hall this morning.