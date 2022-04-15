PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Fire Department chief said at this week’s council meeting that it appeared as though fire department funding was being used to cover fuel costs for other departments.
Chris Smith said that he wanted to put on record the discrepancies of the fire department being charged $400 per month for gasoline when it only has two trucks that use gasoline, Squad-30 at Elk Run and Utility-20 at Central Fire Department.
“I want it on record that we’ve been paying public works’ gasoline bill,” Smith said.
He said that the borough owes the fire department $25,000 in reimbursement for the discrepancy.
Toby Santik, borough manager, thanked Smith for bringing this to the borough’s attention.