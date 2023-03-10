Laundromat fire 3/9

All three Punxsutawney fire companies responded to a dryer fire at East End Laundromat in Punxsutawney at 11:08 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters are seen investigating the damage caused by the overheated dryer.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — A calamity was averted when a dryer caught fire at East End Laundromat at 11:08 p.m. on Thursday night.

All three Punxsutawney fire companies responded, with Elk Run’s Engine-30 and Squad-30, Central’s Engine 20-1 and Lindsey’s Engine-40 all on the scene within minutes.

