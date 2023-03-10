PUNXSUTAWNEY — A calamity was averted when a dryer caught fire at East End Laundromat at 11:08 p.m. on Thursday night.
All three Punxsutawney fire companies responded, with Elk Run’s Engine-30 and Squad-30, Central’s Engine 20-1 and Lindsey’s Engine-40 all on the scene within minutes.
Mutual aid companies McCalmont Township and Big Run were held in quarters.
Chris Smith, fire chief, said that when he arrived on the scene there was heavy smoke coming out of a dryer vent.
Fortunately the fire was knocked down with a fire extinguisher; however, the powder was spread throughout the back of the building due to a ceiling fan. All of the damage was limited to the dryer.