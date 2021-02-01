PAES King and Queen

The Punxsutawney Area Elementary School crowned its Groundhog King, Mason Noerr, and Groundhog Queen, Brehanna Satterlee, on Friday. Also pictured are Inner Circle members A.J. Dereume and Rob McCoy, PAES principal Dr. Michael Guidice and elementary assistant principal Sheena Smelko. (Photo submitted by Mrs. Nicole Hill, PAES Tech Coach)

