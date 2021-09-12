Punxsy Eagles hold 20th anniversary 9/11 remembrance ceremony

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Eagles Aerie No. 1231 club honored area first responders at the 20th anniversary of 9/11 memorial service that was held in Barclay Square on Saturday.
Denny Fetterman, Eagles secretary, emceed the event as he welcomed the many citizens from the Punxsutawney area who gathered in the park for a memorial service that began with Tami McFarland, president Punxsutawney Fire Department, who recalled that horrible day, beginning with the first plane that flew into the south tower and then the north tower, with both collapsing at the World Trade Center in New York City. There were other plane crashes at the Pentagon and in Shanksville.
“The south tower disintegrated in 10 seconds killing all firefighters, emergency personnel and 800 citizens, crushing them with 250,000 tons of steel and cement,” McFarland said, adding that some bodies were not recovered for months.