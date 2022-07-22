PUNXSUTAWNEY — Jefferson County Special Olympics received a donation that was raised at the Punxsutawney Eagles Aerie No. 1231 on Wednesday.
Denny Fetterman, Eagles secretary, said they sponsored a golf tournament on June 25 at White Oak Golf Course in Dayton.
“We had 15 teams, 63 players, which is how we raised the majority of the money, $5,100,” Fetterman said. “We want to say thank you to the people that helped us that day.”
Fetterman said they get full sponsors from different places as well as individual donors.
He said they didn’t have track and field days this year; however, they’re going to have soccer, basketball and bowling.
“Hopefully, track and field will come back next year,” Fetterman said, thanking everyone who helped with the tournament.
He said the trustees contributed another $2,400 for a total of $7,500.