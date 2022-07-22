Eagles Special Olympics check presentation

The Punxsutawney Eagles Aerie No. 1231 presented Jefferson County Special Olympics a check for $5,100 from a golf tournament, as well as a second donation from the Eagles trustees for $2,400 at the club: (front, from left) Denny Fetterman, Eagles secretary, presents the check to Don Neubert, Special Olympics; Autumn Berfield; Brock and Payson Berfield; Shirley Neubert; (back) Tom Mehalic, Darrell Davis, golf committee; Jack Hodgson and Bob Peace, trustees; Mary Frederick; and Derrick Neubert, Special Olympics athlete.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Jefferson County Special Olympics received a donation that was raised at the Punxsutawney Eagles Aerie No. 1231 on Wednesday.

Denny Fetterman, Eagles secretary, said they sponsored a golf tournament on June 25 at White Oak Golf Course in Dayton.

