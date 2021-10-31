Punxsy Cross Country athletes move on to States

RIDGWAY — Four Punxsutawney Cross Country athletes will move on to States.
Amy Poole, Jordann Hicks, Andrew Barnoff, and Eric Surkala will move on after stellar performances on Saturday.
“The weather was cool but without rain; however, the rain from the week made course conditions extremely challenging, with a large majority of the course being mud covered,” said Punxsy girls coach John Snyder. “All of the girls did a fantastic job of bringing their best attitudes and efforts considering the challenges they have faced going into today’s race.”