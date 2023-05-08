PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council held its monthly meeting on Monday, and the table was a little bit empty as there was no borough manager and no president of council.
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council held its monthly meeting on Monday, and the table was a little bit empty as there was no borough manager and no president of council.
In addition, Eric Story, council member was not in attendance.
Justin Cameron, vice president, chaired the meeting with assistance from the other council members, Josh McAfoos, Nathan Frankenberger, Bill Williams and Jen Blose.
Numerous items were discussed during the meeting, after which Cameron did an interview with the members of the media in attendance.
“We’re just trying to keep the train on the tracks,” Cameron said, who as vice president is the acting president until a new one is chosen.
He said he was unable to comment on the circumstances behind the firing of the borough manager.
Cameron said there has been no criminal investigation as to what happened.
He also addressed the next steps in filling the position.
“Before we attempt to hire a new borough manager, we are attempting to hire an interim borough manager at this time,” he said. “As far as I know, we haven’t placed any ads for interim or permanent borough manager.”
