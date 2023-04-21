Punxsy Borough Building

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Hal Saville, EIS Solar, presented an update regarding the status of the solar energy farm to be constructed at the police firing range during a special borough council meeting Thursday.

“We’ve been working on this project for about a year; we worked last summer to get started to work on the design for the last six to eight months,” Saville said. “We’re at the point where we’re ready to make an application to the utility so they can come up with the designs for the solar system to interconnect with the system.”

