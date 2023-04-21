PUNXSUTAWNEY — Hal Saville, EIS Solar, presented an update regarding the status of the solar energy farm to be constructed at the police firing range during a special borough council meeting Thursday.
“We’ve been working on this project for about a year; we worked last summer to get started to work on the design for the last six to eight months,” Saville said. “We’re at the point where we’re ready to make an application to the utility so they can come up with the designs for the solar system to interconnect with the system.”
Saville said they’re at the point that the borough is making adjustments.
“What is not happening is that the financing piece of it has come to the forefront; EIS has been interested in assisting with that part of it,” Saville said.
“I can give a quick summary of what the system is about and what the benefit is going to be for the borough, and I can also talk about the specs of financing it that the council might want to consider make it happen,” he added.
He had a few numbers to explain the amount of electricity used by the borough.
“The borough uses in the range of about 1.6 to 1.7 million kilowatt hours in a year for all of its properties,” Saville said. “That’s a fair amount of power; the rough cost of the annual expense of that just for the kilowatt hours alone would be about $150,000 a year, as the additional costs beyond that is part that solar would help to offset.”
He said the system they’ve been talking about is roughly 1.37 megawatts in solar.
“That’s about 2,500 solar panels, and we’ve been looking to install the system on a property that the borough owns, which is also the firing range,” he said.
Saville said they’ve designed the system, and now they have to find a way to pay for it.
“There are two main options, one of which has to do with efforts that are already being made at the borough through consultants to obtain grant money and funding,” he said.
“There’s a certain amount of money which is contingent on the type of loan that would allow the borough to get the system built and then get reimbursed by the state,” he said. “The amount of the grant, from what we understand, the first round is roughly about $1 million that has been promised, and then the second round of funding, we’re hopeful to obtain from $600,000 to $2 million. The price of the system we’ve been looking at is about $2.5 million, depending on what the cost of the utility connection is, which is unknown at this time.”