PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council voted to transfer money from a basketball court restoration project to the East End Playground for the Kally Graham Memorial Tennis Court.
Toby Santik, Punxsutawney borough manager, said that the construction of a tennis court in the memory of Graham has been several years in the making.
“There’s been money raised and there was a grant was in the amount of $87,900,” Santik said, adding that there have also been fundraisers held by the Graham and Josh Smith families.