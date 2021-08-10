PUNXSUTAWNEY — The dike wall and the Mahoning Creek were hot topics at the Punxsutawney Borough Council meeting on Monday.
Currently, the creek is being dredged, along with repairs to the East End bridge. However, there’s another project that was proposed by the Punxsutawney Lions Club.
Butch Young, Lions Club, spoke to borough council regarding repainting the murals on the dike wall, as the club has been the steward of the paintings and the lights that illuminate them.
“When no one wanted to take care of it, people came to us to see if we’d take care of the money and pay the bills,” Young said.
“So many people comment on how nice it looks all the time,” he added.