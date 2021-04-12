PUNXSUTAWNEY — As the reclamation work continues on Indiana Street in Punxsutawney, where new storm and sanitary sewer lines have been installed and the milling of the existing pavement continues, along comes another utility company that would like to install new lines in that area.
Toby Santik, borough manager, said at Monday’s council meeting that he received bad news two weeks ago from People’s Gas, saying it is going to install new lines in the Indiana Street area.
In other business, several residents who live along West Mahoning Street and Mulberry Alley returned to council to voice their concerns regarding the possibility of an Arby’s Restaurant being constructed in a lot along that area, assuming the zoning can be changed from Residential R-2 to Highway Commercial.