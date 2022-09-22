Punxsy sewage treatment plant

The Punxsutawney Sewage Treatment Plant is located on Water Street in Punxsutawney. On Thursday, Punxsutawney Borough Council rejected a memorandum of understanding with Young Township related to sewer rates.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council approved the new police contract but rejected a memorandum of understanding with Young Township at a special meeting on Thursday. 

Jim Bianco, council president, said that he, borough Toby Santik and council member Eric Story were in attendance at the Young Township meeting when the supervisors approved the new sewer agreement with Punxsutawney.

Tags

Recommended for you