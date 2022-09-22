PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council approved the new police contract but rejected a memorandum of understanding with Young Township at a special meeting on Thursday.
Jim Bianco, council president, said that he, borough Toby Santik and council member Eric Story were in attendance at the Young Township meeting when the supervisors approved the new sewer agreement with Punxsutawney.
Bianco said that they thought that Lily Cameron, township vice chairman, said the township would pay back to January.
He said that apparently that wasn’t the case, which brought some negative reaction from members of council.
“I offered that at the last meeting we held here at the borough building, and I just want to be a good neighbor and get this over with and just move on,” Bianco said. “We have our budget to work with, and Young and Bell have their budgets to work on too.”
Bianco said that another issue came up that prevents them from approving the contract.
He said that in the contract, it says the borough has to approve the flow meters that the township uses.