Punxsy council recognizes firefighters

Two members of the Punxsutawney Fire Department received a commendation from Punxsutawney Borough Council for their heroics at a structure fire on West Mahoning Street on Dec. 28: (from left) Bryan Smith, Central Fire Department assistant chief; Chris Smith, Punxsy Fire Department chief; Derek Miller, Central firefighter; Tami McFarland, Punxsutawney Fire Department president; Jim Bianco, Punxsy council president; and Richard Alexander, Punxsutawney borough mayor.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council honored two Punxsutawney Fire Department firefighters at Monday’s meeting for their role in saving the life of a woman who was trapped in a burning home on West Mahoning Street on Dec. 28.

Jim Bianco, council president, commended Derek Miller, Central Fire Department firefighter and Bryan Smith, Central Fire Department assistant chief.

