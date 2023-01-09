PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council honored two Punxsutawney Fire Department firefighters at Monday’s meeting for their role in saving the life of a woman who was trapped in a burning home on West Mahoning Street on Dec. 28.
Jim Bianco, council president, commended Derek Miller, Central Fire Department firefighter and Bryan Smith, Central Fire Department assistant chief.
“We want to commend you for your distinguished actions at the structure fire at 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 28. When Central Fire Department arrived on the scene they observed heavy smoke and fire coming from the back portion of the house,” Bianco said.
He said that entrance through a window was impeded by items inside that blocked access.
Bianco said that Miller made entrance through the front, where he and Smith encountered debris. Clearing their way further into the house, Miller saw the silhouette of an elderly woman, and with their continued effort they were able to reach her and carry her to safety.