PUNXSUTAWNEY — Following the loss of another full-time police officer to another municipality that offered higher wages, Punxsutawney Borough Council voted to reopen the contract with the police and raise the starting pay.
Matt Conrad, police chief, spoke to council via cellphone, as he was away at National Guard maneuvers.
Conrad said he wanted to reopen the contract to address the starting wage only.
Justin Cameron, council vice president, said the department wanted to reopen Section 8 Article 3 of the contract.
“Basically, what we’re asking for is that we lost a full-time police officer, Brittany Gray, who resigned her position to take another police officer position in Clarion with a higher rate of pay,” borough manager Toby Santik said. “What we’re trying to do is keep these officers from jumping ship.”
Santik said the department puts a lot of time and money into its officers.
“She left us with a $3,500 equipment bill with no way to recoup their losses,” he said. “We’re just talking to change the starting salary for a new officer and doesn’t impact any other officers.”