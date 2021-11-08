PUNXSUTAWNEY — The lack of progress regarding the construction of a tennis court at the East End Playground, also known as the Josh Smith Memorial Playground, was a major topic of discussion at Monday’s Punxsutawney Borough Council meeting.
Linda Smith, whose family paid for and constructed the swing and slides at the playground in the memory of their son, Josh Smith, said that her reason for being at the meeting was so she could understand where the process is with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant.