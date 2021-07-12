PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council member Bill Williams expressed concern at the treatment of veteran flags in the borough at Monday night’s council meeting.
Williams said that he attended the veterans ceremony held on July 4 at the North Findley Street Cemetery, where an individual brought the matter to his attention. He said the flags were put in a storage bin with little care.
“It is a disgrace how this borough handled those veterans flags,” he said. “They were put in a storage bin on a cement floor; they were just thrown in there. They weren’t taken care of. What a disgrace.
"I was embarrassed to belong to this borough, to see how they were taken care of. Those are our veterans; they should be taken care of.”
He said VFW Senior Vice Commander Bob Lott showed him pictures of the flags and said they were put away by the borough public works crew.
“He was told they were to be put on a pallet,” Williams said.