PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney Borough Council member alleged that he was unfairly treated and was singled out to be censured by council for incidents that occurred on a Facebook Live broadcast last year.
Bill Williams said he was accused of making comments about public employees, but that it was never proven he did.
“I was censured and publicly humiliated, and Mr. (Larry) Chenoga (council member) was brought up regarding that he has spent money on legal fees, and nothing has been done to him. Why not?” Williams asked.
Chenoga said all he has to do is get the records from the office.
“You made remarks about public employees, and you had no business doing that,” Chenoga said.
Williams said he never made comments about employees; all he did was laugh.
He said it was brought up at the last meeting that Chenoga spent $14,000 in legal fees. Chenoga said that wasn’t true, and told Williams to read the minutes from the last meeting.
“The only time I made phone calls for legal reasons was when we were in negotiations with public works employees,” Chenoga said. “That was the only time; other than that, I never called anyone about anything.”
Michelle Lorenzo, council president, gaveled the discussion on that topic to a close.