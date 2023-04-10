Punxsy council

East Mahoning Civic Center. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council fired one employee and suspended two others without identifying them were or the reason for taking the actions.

Eric Story, council member, made the first motion to suspend without pay the employee with the number 141301 for a period of three days effective today through 4 p.m. April 13.

