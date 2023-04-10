PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council fired one employee and suspended two others without identifying them were or the reason for taking the actions.
Eric Story, council member, made the first motion to suspend without pay the employee with the number 141301 for a period of three days effective today through 4 p.m. April 13.
“This is related to an incident initiated Sept. 8, 2022, through Dec. 14, 2022,” Story said.
Jim Bianco, council president, said that wouldn’t work because they need that employee to be at a meeting with the Army Corps of Engineers on Tuesday at 7 a.m.
Story said he would reduce it to when the meeting is completed April 13. The motion was seconded by Josh McAfoos. The motion carried 6-1, with Bianco voting no.
Story made motion to present Employee No. 14102 with a written reprimand, seconded by Bill Williams; the motion carried 4-2, with Bianco and Justin Cameron voting no.
McAfoos made a motion to terminate Employee No. 141301 with the effective date of April 14 for actions occurring the week of March 27. Williams seconded.
Bianco said he wasn’t going to vote on a number, asking who it was and what occurred, and requesting an executive session.
Story said the motion was made and seconded and they couldn’t take an executive session.
Bianco, Jen Blose and Cameron voted no. McAfoos, Story and Williams voted yes, which ended the vote in a 3-3 tie.
Punxsutawney Mayor Rich Alexander is the tiebreaker when there’s a tie vote, and he voted to terminate the employee.
Council member Nathan Frankenberger signed a paper saying that he couldn’t vote because of a conflict of interest.