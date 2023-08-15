PUNXSUTAWNEY — There will be new traffic patterns on North Jefferson Street around the Punxsutawney Christian School and the Punxsutawney Area Community Center when school is back in session in a few weeks.
Rob McCoy, PACC director, went to Punxsutawney Borough Council on Monday for advice regarding traffic when the Head Start classes at the community center and PCS resume in the fall.
He said they have Silver Sneakers in the morning, and North Jefferson Street is already busy with cars dropping off students.
“Head Start is not using buses anymore, so the students will be dropped off, and I’m wondering how can we handle that,” McCoy said, adding that 80-plus kids are already dropped off throughout the day.
McCoy said 8:30 to 10 a.m. is business time for the community center, and there are five classrooms that come at different times.
“I was hoping for some advice from council as to what I should do,” McCoy said. “Out back, the Christian school has their students picked up there, and I told them we have to work together.”
Eric Story, council member, asked if the alley behind the buildings allowed two-way traffic.
McCoy said it did, but there’s only room for one vehicle at a time.
Mayor Rich Alexander suggested that McCoy meet with Police Chief Matt Conrad for his expertise on dealing with the traffic.
McCoy said they don’t want to turn people away.
He said he’d get some more numbers and meet with Conrad.