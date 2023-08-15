PCS/PACC

At this week’s meeting, Punxsutawney Borough Council heard concerns from Rob McCoy, director of the community center, about the possibility of a difficult traffic situation when students return to school.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — There will be new traffic patterns on North Jefferson Street around the Punxsutawney Christian School and the Punxsutawney Area Community Center when school is back in session in a few weeks.

Rob McCoy, PACC director, went to Punxsutawney Borough Council on Monday for advice regarding traffic when the Head Start  classes at the community center and PCS resume in the fall.

