PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsy Borough Council President Jim Bianco said at Monday’s meeting that he was looking at possibly having council revive the committee meetings to give residents more time to express themselves on certain topics.
Bianco said that in the past, they held the committee meetings a week before the regular council meeting. Some were held on different nights, and others were held altogether in one night.
Punxsutawney Mayor Rich Alexander said it helps the people in the community express problems in their area in a longer format.