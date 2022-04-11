PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Mayor Rich Alexander said at Tuesday’s borough council meeting he received the bad news from the American Legion that it is not able to put on the Memorial Day parade and the program in Barclay Square, due to a lack of members to help with it.
“This would’ve been the third year without a memorial program and parade. I’m going to do my best to honor those veterans, alive and deceased, on May 30, 2022,” Alexander said. “I’m asking for organizations and volunteers in the community to come forward and help us with planning the parade and the program on bandstand.”
He said hopefully they’ll be able to get the PAHS marching band to participate in the parade and the program as they have in the past.