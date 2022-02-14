PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council President Jim Bianco presented a proposal to the rest of council at Monday’s meeting about trying to save money on electricity, which could possibly involve selling the sewage treatment plant.
“We’re checking out putting solar panels out at the police department firing range, and that costs a lot of money,” Bianco said. “We’re looking at ways to fund that, and one avenue is selling the sewage treatment plant, for which we receive a lot of negative feedback regarding that idea.”
“The positive thing about selling the sewage plant is that we would receive a huge amount of money for that plant,” he added.