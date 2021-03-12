PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you’ve been cooped up at home during the pandemic, here’s a reward for you and your family, as Punxsutawney Borough Council gave approval at Monday’s meeting for a Spring Fling at Barclay Square at the end of April.
Justin Cameron, council vice president, said they received a letter from Jeremy Limerick, of Brody’s Barbeque, requesting the use of Barclay Square April 26 through April 30 for a Spring Fling Food Fest.
Limerick said the main sponsors are Brody’s Barbeque, Queen Bees Sweet Sips and N&N Cinnamon Company.