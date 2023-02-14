Punxsy council

Punxsutawney Borough Council building. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council approved requests for the Memorial Day Parade and program to be held on Monday, May 29, this year on Mahoning Street instead of East Union Street in Punxsutawney.

Timothy Cooper, finance officer, American Legion Post No. 62, said the Legion is back to run the Memorial Day program, and it is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. and will contain 25 to 30 units, based on figures from preceding years.

