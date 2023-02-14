PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council approved requests for the Memorial Day Parade and program to be held on Monday, May 29, this year on Mahoning Street instead of East Union Street in Punxsutawney.
Timothy Cooper, finance officer, American Legion Post No. 62, said the Legion is back to run the Memorial Day program, and it is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. and will contain 25 to 30 units, based on figures from preceding years.
“The parade will be followed by programs that will occur in Barclay Square, including the playing of the National Anthem, Pledge of Allegiance and an invocation, and then proceeding into the main portion of the ceremony, with recognition of state and local representatives who are in attendance as well as awards and certificates of appreciation from Post 62 and the VFW 2076,” Cooper said. “Then we’ll continue with a short presentation from a guest speaker who is yet to be determined — I’m still farming out for a guest speaker — followed by patriotic music and memorial service to deceased veterans.
“I have letters ready to go out, and I sent them to all the 25 to 30 participant,s and the length of the parade is expected to be 30 minutes and the program will start at about 11 a.m.,” Cooper said, adding that he has a copy of the letter and their insurance policy.