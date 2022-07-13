PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council approved an all-community yard sale that will be scheduled this year for Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23.
Jim Bianco, council president, said the idea was brought up at the June’s council meeting by Bev Lishinsky.
After talking about it for a month, it was finally decided to hold the first yard sale.
Bianco said that there’s nothing you have to do to obtain permission, and you can put a sign up in your yard.
He said that you cannot put up signs in other people’s yards at the corner of a street to advertise the sale.
“You won’t need additional signs, as the sale will be going on throughout the entire borough of Punxsutawney on every street,” Bianco said, adding that the sale will become a tradition and will be held every year from here on out on the last weekend in July.